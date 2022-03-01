Nord Stream partner Engie condemns Ukraine invasion, boosts Norway gas purchases
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- France
French gas utility Engie, one of the partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, said on Tuesday it condemned the situation in Ukraine and would comply with any sanctions that may be applied.
In a statement, Engie added that it recently increased its purchases of Norwegian gas and LNG and said that it has no industrial activity in Russia.
