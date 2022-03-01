U.S., 30 nations to release 60 mln bbls oil -U.S. Energy Dept
The United States and 30 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a statement, said President Joe Biden had authorized an initial release of 30 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, adding: "We stand prepared to take additional measures if conditions warrant."
