Assam govt amends Section 21A of Registration Act to expedite process of lease of house: CM Himanta Sarma

To boost administrative reforms, the Assam Government has amended Section 21A of Registration Act to expedite the registration process for transfer/lease of house, flats, residential apartments, commercial buildings etc, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

He said here onwards, No Objection Certificate (NOC) will not be required to be obtained from Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

"In a further boost to administrative reforms, GoA has done Amendment of Sec 21A of Registration Act to expedite registration process for transfer/lease of house, flats, residential apartments, commercial buildings etc. Henceforth, no NOC will be required to be obtained from DCs," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

