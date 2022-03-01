TotalEnergies stays put in Russia, but no capital for new projects

TotalEnergies condemned what it called Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine but stopped short on Tuesday of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to exit positions in resource-rich Russia.

The French oil major, which holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek , Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said it "will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia". Russia constituted 24% of TotalEnergies' proven reserves and 17% of its oil and gas production in 2020.

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia," it said in a statement. Shares in TotalEnergies closed down nearly 3% lower at 44.35 euros, underperforming the European oil and gas equity index <.SXEP > which ended the day down 0.4 % at 1110 GMT.

The decisions by BP and Shell have piled pressure on Western companies with stakes in Russia. "We are somewhat surprised that TTE didn't follow Shell and BP and signal intentions to exit Russia," said RBC equity analyst Biraj Borkhataria.

In a sign of the difficulties TotalEnergies may face ahead, two sources told Reuters that Italy was putting on hold is share of financing for the $21 billion Arctic LNG project in which the French company has a directly-held 10% stake. Novatek has a 60% share. Meanwhile, European Union governments are considering a ban on Russian ships entering the bloc's ports, a step that would further hamper Russia's commercial shipments and could include gas shipments.

'BALANCE OF RISK' French President Emmanuel Macron's office declined to comment on TotalEnergies stance.

A senior finance ministry official said: "It's up to the company to determine the balance of risk." TotalEnergies is not unfamiliar with trying to operate in sanction-hit jurisdictions.

It announced in January it was pulling out of Myanmar almost a year after a coup there. In 2018, it had to drop its involvement in Iran's South Pars gas field after it failed to receive sanctions waivers for the project. In addition to its stake in Novatek, the French company also has a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project, as well as the 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2, which is scheduled to start production next year.

The Yamal LNG project in northern Russia launched production in late 2017. "(TotalEnergies') position is more entrenched than peers given it includes the combination of the Novatek shareholding, operating projects like Yamal and projects under construction like Arctic LNG 2. It would be a more complex process, than for BP, and that's not exactly straight forward either," RBC's Borkhataria said.

Engie is connected to Russia via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It said it had increased its purchases of Norwegian gas and LNG. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union and United States were unleashing a package of economic sanctions that would cause "the collapse of the Russian economy".

TotalEnergies said it was mobilised to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

