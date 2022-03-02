Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after their six-day assault stalled. * U.S. President Biden and Ukraine's president Zelensky discussed how the United States and its allies are working to hold Russia accountable including with sanctions.

* Russia said it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. * The United States and 30 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets.

* Kyiv's mayor published a video showing the moment when a tall TV antennae in the city was engulfed in flames, apparently hit by a rocket. Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said it was planning to strike communications and intelligence sites in the capital that it said were being used for "information attacks," media outlet TASS said. * France declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia, saying it would collapse the Russian economy as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

* Russia, which describes its assault as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory, said it was placing temporary curbs on foreigner investors seeking to exit Russian assets, as ripple effects of sanctions on Russia were making themselves felt. * Rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Similar strikes that killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day involved cluster bombs, experts said.

MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS * The World Bank is pushing for "fast-track" approval of an additional $350 million loan for Ukraine within days to provide emergency cash, people familiar with the plans said.

* Major investors, including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn, said on Tuesday they were cutting their positions in Russia. Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their networks. * The world's biggest shipping lines MSC and Maersk suspended container shipping to and from Russia. * The head of Stellantis said on Tuesday the company had set up a task force to conform with any sanctions and monitor its staff in Ukraine, hours before the world's No.4 carmaker presents its strategic plan for the next few years.

QUOTES * "Watch what you're saying, gentlemen! And don't forget that in human history, economic wars often turned into real ones." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reacting to French comments about economic war.

* "The train station echoes with tears, children asking why daddy is leaving." UNICEF spokesperson James Elder on the refugee exodus from Ukraine, which has seen fighting age men stay behind. COMING UP

* Biden State of the Union address. (Editing by Lincoln Feast, Karishma Singh, Nick Macfie and Cynthia Osterman)

