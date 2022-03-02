Canada's Nutrien sees possible prolonged global fertilizer disruption from Russia invasion of Ukraine

Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer, said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could result in prolonged disruptions to the global supply of potash and nitrogen crop nutrients.

Interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said Nutrien will boost potash production if it sees sustained supply problems in Russia and Belarus, the world's second- and third-largest potash producing countries.

