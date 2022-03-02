Russia told Kyiv residents to flee their homes and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv, but a U.S. official said an armoured Russian column bearing down on the capital was stalled due to food and fuel shortages. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's airforce, something the military alliance has ruled out. The G7 will impose further sanctions on Russia. MORE HEADLINES

* Russian ambassador to the United Nations Gennady Gaitlov said Moscow sees no desire on the part of Ukraine to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems. * U.S. President Biden and Ukraine's Zelensky discussed how the United States and its allies are working to hold Russia accountable including with sanctions.

* U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said his party largely supports Biden on Ukraine. * Russia said it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying.

* U.S. officials are confounded by Russia's restraint so far in use of its air power against Ukraine. * The World Court will on March 7-8 hear Ukraine's case seeking a halt to Moscow's military actions.

* Ukrainian cyber resistance group plans digital attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid. * The United States and 30 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets.

* Russia, which describes its assault as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory, said it was placing temporary curbs on foreign investors seeking to exit Russian assets, as ripple effects of sanctions on Russia were making themselves felt. * Ukrainians rushed to buy guns to protect their communities.

* Rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Similar strikes that killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day involved cluster bombs, experts said. * The UK introduced new sanctions against Russia including a ban on ships and fresh financial measures.

* The World Bank is pushing for "fast-track" approval of an additional $350 million loan for Ukraine to provide emergency cash, people familiar with the plans said. * More companies including Apple, Ford Motor and shipping line Maersk reduced or suspended operations in Russia. QUOTES

* "Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in an emotional appeal to the European Parliament. * "I can see that Russia will not stop, so I must stop them," said Andrew Muzyka, a web developer waiting with dozens of men to buy guns in Lviv, Ukraine.

* "I think there's broad support for the president in what he's doing now. Our biggest complaint is, what took him so long?," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. (Editing by Lincoln Feast, Karishma Singh, Nick Macfie and Cynthia Osterman)

