Colombia's Ecopetrol sees Q4 net profit jump nearly tenfold

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ECOPETROL_SA)
  • Colombia

Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company's full-year 2021 net profit soared to 16.7 trillion pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.9 trillion pesos.

