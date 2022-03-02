Colombia's Ecopetrol sees Q4 net profit jump nearly tenfold
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:27 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
The company's full-year 2021 net profit soared to 16.7 trillion pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.9 trillion pesos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement