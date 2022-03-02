Russia told Kyiv residents to flee their homes and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv. But a U.S. official said an armoured Russian column bearing down on the capital was stalled due to food and fuel shortages. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's airforce, something the military alliance has ruled out. The World Bank is preparing a $3 billion support package for Ukraine. MORE HEADLINES

* Russian ambassador to the United Nations Gennady Gatilov said Moscow sees no desire on the part of Ukraine to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems. * G7 will impose further sanctions on Russia.

* U.S. President Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed how the United States and its allies are working to hold Russia accountable including with sanctions. * Americans' approval of Biden's handling of the Ukraine crisis rose in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, and 71% of respondents believed the United States should provide Ukraine with weapons. U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said his party largely supports Biden on Ukraine.

* Russia said it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. * U.S. officials are confounded by Russia's restraint so far in use of its air power against Ukraine.

* The World Court will on March 7-8 hear Ukraine's case seeking a halt to Moscow's military actions. * Ukrainian cyber resistance group plans digital attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid.

* The United States and 30 countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets. * Russia, which describes its assault as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory, said it was placing temporary curbs on foreign investors seeking to exit Russian assets.

* Ukrainians rushed to buy guns to protect their communities. * Rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35.

* The UK introduced new sanctions against Russia including a ban on ships and fresh financial measures. * More companies including Apple, Ford Motor and shipping line Maersk reduced or suspended operations in Russia. QUOTES

* "Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said in an emotional appeal to the European Parliament. * "I can see that Russia will not stop, so I must stop them," said Andrew Muzyka, a web developer waiting with dozens of men to buy guns in Lviv, Ukraine.

