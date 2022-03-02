Japan's SODECO checking into Exxon's plans on Sakhalin-1 project -spokesperson
Japan's Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO), which owns a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, is trying to confirm details of Exxon Mobil's announcement to start a process to discontinue operations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
State-backed oil producer Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex), which owns 15.285% in SODECO, is also checking details of the Exxon's announcement and will talk to its partners to decide the future plan, a Japex spokesperson said.
Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields at Sakhalin-1, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
