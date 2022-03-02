Left Menu

India reports 7,554 new COVID-19 cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 7,554 new COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 09:59 IST
India reports 7,554 new COVID-19 cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 7,554 new COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 85,680 and the active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of total infections.

There were 14,123 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673. The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity stands at 1.06 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 7,84,059 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests to over 76.91 crore in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022