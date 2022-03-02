Left Menu

Probe on in Kirit, Neil Somaiya alleged links in PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut

Stating that the Maharashtra Police are investigating the alleged links of Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya with an accused in the PMC Bank scam, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the father-son duo and a few officials of Central agencies will soon be in jail.

Stating that the Maharashtra Police are investigating the alleged links of Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya with an accused in the PMC Bank scam, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the father-son duo and a few officials of Central agencies will soon be in jail. Addressing the reporters in Mumbai, Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, "The father-son duo, Kirit and Neil Somaiya, are involved in extortion and other illegal activities. With the help of Central agencies, they are threatening others to send them to jail. The Maharashtra Police are investigating various cases related to them. "Mark my words!" soon they will be behind bars."

He further added, "If they have not anything wrong, then why are they approaching courts for anticipatory bail." A week ago, Raut had said that Somaiya invested Rs 260-crore in the Neerav Developers and questioned whether his son Neil Somaiya and his wife Medha are directors of Nikon green Ville Project, a project in Palghar district. (ANI)

