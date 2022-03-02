Left Menu

Tiger found dead in Assam's Kaziranga, suspected to have been poisoned

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:44 IST
Tiger found dead in Assam's Kaziranga, suspected to have been poisoned
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A female Royal Bengal Tiger has been found dead in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, with officials suspecting it has been poisoned.

The carcass of the four-and-a-half-years-old tiger was recently found in Sildubi close to the prime tourist zone of the park, Eastern Assam Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said.

The cause of death is suspected to be poisoning and the preliminary offence report has been submitted to the sub-divisional judicial magistrate at Bokakhat, he said.

The carcass of a cow was also found at the spot, and it is suspected that the bovine animal was poisoned and laid as bait for the tiger. Both the carcasses have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022