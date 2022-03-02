Left Menu

Germany is prepared if Russia stops gas exports -economy minister

Germany is prepared should Russia stop exporting gas to the country, which is Europe's largest economy, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Asked by Deutschlandfunk radio what the government would do if Russia stops gas exports, Habeck replied: "We are prepared for that.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:13 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is prepared should Russia stop exporting gas to the country, which is Europe's largest economy, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Asked by Deutschlandfunk radio what the government would do if Russia stops gas exports, Habeck replied: "We are prepared for that. I can give the all-clear for the current winter and summer."

"For the next winter, we would take further measures," he added, pointing to planned new legislation to ensure gas storage is full for winter. "So we are also taking precautions for the worst case, which has not happened yet because the Russians are delivering," he said, adding that in a worst-case scenario Berlin could keep "coal-fired power plants in reserve, maybe even keep them running," but that it was committed to moving to renewables in the medium-term.

