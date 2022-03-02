UP: Mau Weavers seek restoration of power subsidy to survive post-COVID struggle

Weavers of the Mau district in Uttar Pradesh have demanded to restore the fixed-rate electricity bill system and to reduce the tax on raw materials so that the textile industry could survive. After the COVID-19 pandemic, weavers of Mau are struggling to get back on track and are seeking the government's support in boosting the famous weaving tradition of Mau.

Power loom weavers are being charged as per actual meter readings from January 2020 after the government withdrew the 'flat rate' subsidy. Talking about the woes faced by weavers in the town, president of weaver's forum Arshad Jamal told ANI, "Weavers only want flat-rate subsidy (power tariff fixed per month). Electricity was given at cheaper rates previously but the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government scrapped it. Each family in Mau works on power loom and without the subsidy, it has been difficult for the weavers to survive."

"We want the subsidy and reduction of GST on raw material to stand in the competition. We don't have automatic machines to compete so the government should give us some relaxations," he added. The power subsidy was introduced by the Mulayam Singh Yadav government in 2006. Weavers would pay less than Rs150 per month for looms that consumed one horsepower of electricity. However, with an order in December 2019, unit-based consumption was made mandatory. This has raised the bills to around Rs3,000 per month.

Jamal further added, "Business is down after the pandemic. Demand has reduced as compared to that of pre-pandemic times. Threads used in the textile are getting expensive with 18 per cent GST which eventually makes the clothes expensive. Hence the weavers lag behind in competition and suffer." Power loom owner Mohammed Hanzala Fareed said that power subsidy is the need of the hour since weavers are not able to make their ends meet.

"During the tenure of the Samajwadi Party, flat rate subsidy was provided which was beneficial for the weavers. But after the BJP's decision to scrap the Flat rate subsidy, the weavers are unable to meet ends. Hence we want the subsidy back and the electricity should also be provided 24x7. Weavers are right now under debt and if nothing is done, then weavers will be forced to die by suicide," Fareed said. The textile sector is under one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government but weavers claim that benefit has not reached the beneficiaries.

"Mau Textile work is under ODOP but if you check the facts, then it clearly shows no one got the benefit as this scheme is very rigid and not that beneficial to weavers," weaver president Jamal said. The Mau district is known for its textile product and apparel manufacturing industries. There are establishments that process fibre into fabric and fabric into clothing and other textile products. In Mau, almost every household has a loom that is used for making sarees, loincloths, suits, etc. The sarees made here are beautifully embroidered by craftsmen with Zari yarn.

Historically weaving in Mau started during the time of emperor Jahangir which is now facing hardships to make ends meet. Mau is set to vote in the seventh phase of UP polls which are scheduled for February 7.

The counting of votes will eventually take place on March 10. (ANI)

