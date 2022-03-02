Transneft sees high risk of further sanctions against Russian energy - Ifx
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday there was a high risk of further sanctions against the Russian energy sector, Interfax news agency reported. The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies and individuals over last week's invasion of Ukraine. The energy sector has not been directly sanctioned, however, trade with Russian oil is virtually paralyzed due to restrictions on banking operations.
Moscow calls its actions in the neighboring country a "special operation".
