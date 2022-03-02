180 students who returned from Ukraine to come to Kerala today: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 180 students, who returned from Ukraine, will be flown down from Delhi in an Air Asia flight at 4 pm today which is arranged by the state government. CM Vijayan tweeted, "180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots."

On Tuesday, the government said as many as 36 students hailing from Kerala arrived from Ukraine on Monday evening and 25 of them left for Kochi and the rest for Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala government tweeted on Tuesday, "Kerala students update: Among 36 students arrived from Ukraine to Delhi yesterday evening, 25 left for Kochi by Vistara UK 883 at 5.35 (arrival 8.45) and 11 left for Trivandrum by Vistara UK 895 at 8.10 (arrival 11.25)."

These students were brought back under 'Operation Ganga.

