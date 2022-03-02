Left Menu

FTSE 100 bucks global gloom as commodity stocks surge

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, bucking a gloom in global markets, as commodity-linked stocks surged along with a jump in oil and metal prices as the Ukraine crisis fans fears about supply shortages.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:07 IST
FTSE 100 bucks global gloom as commodity stocks surge
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, bucking a gloom in global markets, as commodity-linked stocks surged along with a jump in oil and metal prices as the Ukraine crisis fans fears about supply shortages. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8% by 0827 GMT, while UK's midcap index climbed 0.7%.

Oil majors Shell and BP climbed 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively, as oil prices jumped nearly 8%, with Brent crude zooming past $110 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Global miners Rio Tinto and Glencore also gained about 3%, metal prices, including nickel and aluminium rose, on increasing fears of supply disruptions.

Persimmon Plc gained 5.3% after Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it expected to build 4-7% more homes in 2022, riding on strong housing demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022