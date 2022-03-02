Left Menu

Airbus halts Russia parts, studying engineering centre options

Airbus said on Wednesday it had stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but was analysing whether its Moscow engineering centre could keep providing services to local customers under Western sanctions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:26 IST
Airbus halts Russia parts, studying engineering centre options
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Airbus said on Wednesday it had stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but was analysing whether its Moscow engineering centre could keep providing services to local customers under Western sanctions. "Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare parts to the country," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia (ECAR) has put on hold all its operations for Airbus in line with sanctions," the statement said. "Regarding engineering services ECAR provides to its Russian customers, ECAR is analysing the export control sanctions to determine if this activity can be maintained in line with the sanctions," Airbus said, adding it obeys all applicable laws.

The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia was set up in 2003 under a joint-venture between Airbus, Systema Invest and the Kaskol group and employs 200 Russian engineers, according to the company's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022