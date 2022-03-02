Pune: 4 die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank
Four people died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a private residence in Loni Kalbhor village of Pune.
ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:05 IST
India
- India
Fire Brigade is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
