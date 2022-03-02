Left Menu

Pune: 4 die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank

Four people died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a private residence in Loni Kalbhor village of Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:05 IST
Septic tank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fire Brigade is present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

