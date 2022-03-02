Left Menu

More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said that more people will be evacuated in the next two or three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:25 IST
More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days: Gajendra Shekhawat
Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said that more people will be evacuated in the next two or three days. Shekhawat said, "All of you have come with a sad memory to India. Many of you must not have been able to sleep for hours, days... The government working day and night for you...More people to be evacuated in next 2-3 days."

He further said, "I know that you might not have slept for days before coming to India due to fear. I want to tell you that even the officials and Ministers were worried about your safety." Under Operation Ganga, Air India flight 1946 landed in India, carrying 215 students stranded in Ukraine from Bucharest at 9.30 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022