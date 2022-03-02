Sapo suspends mail service to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has suspended the mail service to Russia, the Ukraine and Belarus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Post Office said airmail remains available to 33 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.

"Customers who order items from other countries should include their cell phone number with their address details so that the Post Office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection.

"Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything that is not allowed in the mail, which includes any arms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak. No plant or animal material may be sent to other countries. For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country," Sapo said.

The Post Office has encouraged customers to take care when packing items for dispatch abroad, as mail is transported in bulk.

"International items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays. For a quicker service, the post office offers the EMS service, which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

"Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the Post Office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under 'tools' on the website www.postoffice.co.za," Sapo said.

South Africans are entitled to two tax-free gifts from abroad per year, provided the value of each gift is below R1 400.

More information is on the SARS website at https://www.sars.gov.za/customs-and-excise/sending-or-receiving-goods-in-the-post/. -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)