China says it won't join in financial sanctions on Russia
China wont join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the countrys bank regulator said on Wednesday.China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscows attack on Ukraine.
- Country:
- China
China won't join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the country's bank regulator said on Wednesday.
China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Beijing opposes the sanctions, said Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
''We will not join such sanctions, and we will keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties," Guo said at a news conference. ''We disapprove of the financial sanctions, particularly those launched unilaterally, because they don't have much legal basis and will not have good effects.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine