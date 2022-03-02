Left Menu

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Narela area

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:22 IST
Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Narela area
Fire tenders dousing the fire. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Wednesday morning. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that the fire station had received a call from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIDC) Narela about a factory fire at around 11 am.

Garg further stated that a building that had plastic material caught fire. 22 fire tenders were present at the spot and brought the fire under control.

Garg also stated that no injury in the incident has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022