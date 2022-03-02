Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Narela area

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Wednesday morning. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that the fire station had received a call from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIDC) Narela about a factory fire at around 11 am.

Garg further stated that a building that had plastic material caught fire. 22 fire tenders were present at the spot and brought the fire under control.

Garg also stated that no injury in the incident has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)