Germany to buy non-Russian liquid gas for $1.7 bln
Germany has commissioned its gas market trading hub to buy natural liquid gas for 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) outside Russia despite Moscow having met all obligations from supply contracts so far, the economy ministry said on Wednesday. "It is now a matter of deciding where to buy the gas.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:46 IST
"It is now a matter of deciding where to buy the gas. I don't want to commit myself to a specific number of days, but it will happen at very short notice," a ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference. ($1 = 0.9010 euros)
