Here are what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centers that its invasion force has yet to tame. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow's invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and airstrikes.

* A U.S. official said a miles-long armored column bearing down on the capital Kyiv had not made any advances in the past 24 hours, frozen in place by logistics problems, short on fuel and food, and perhaps pausing to reassess tactics. * U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin and barred Russian flights from American airspace in a State of the Union speech.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported. Russia describes its assault on Ukraine as a special operation, not an invasion-seeking territory. * More than half a million Ukrainians have fled the fighting since the invasion began, most crossing into Poland and Romania. The European Commission proposed granting temporary residence to Ukrainian refugees.

* At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, in the last 24 hours, a regional official said. The authorities have said missile attacks hit the center of the city, including residential areas and the regional administration building. * France declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia, saying it would collapse the Russian economy as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

* Zelenskiy told Reuters and CNN Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start, as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said his government sees "no desire on the part of Ukraine" to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution.

MARKETS, SANCTIONS, AND OTHER REACTIONS * Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told bank staff the economy had come up against an extreme situation, something she said they had all hoped would not happen. The bank was doing everything possible to help the financial system and central bank cope with any shocks, she said in a video address.

* Boeing BA.N suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil XOM.N said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. * Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

* The United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions. * The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after a meeting of finance chiefs.

* Some of America's best-known companies including Apple, Boeing, Google, Ford, and Exxon Mobil rebuked and rejected Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, under steady pressure from investors and consumers decrying the violence. * European Union countries are considering a ban on Russian ships entering their ports, after similar moves by Canada and the United Kingdom. The world's biggest shipping lines MSC and Maersk suspended container shipping to and from Russia. QUOTES

* "He (Putin) thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would rollover. Instead, he met a wall of strength he could never anticipate or imagined: he met Ukrainian people," U.S. President Joe Biden said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress. * "Watch what you're saying, gentlemen! And don't forget that in human history, economic wars often turned into real ones," Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reacted to French comments about the economic war. (Simon Cameron-Moore, Lincoln Feast, and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)