Northeast Delhi violence: Delhi Police opposes Sharjeel Imam's bail plea, says case is sensitive, accused may threaten public witnesses

Opposing Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in Northeast Delhi violence case, the Delhi Police in a response filed in the High Court of Delhi said that due to the sensitivity of the case, it is requested that the accused may evade the process of law and threaten public witnesses, adding that the accused may indulge in such crime again if granted bail, therefore the "bail application of the present applicant/accused is strongly opposed." The Delhi High Court earlier had issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sharjeel Imam by way of his speech was seen instigating a particular religious section of the community against the government of the day by creating unfounded fears in their minds regarding CAA and the process of NRC, which is yet to be implemented in any manner through the country barring Assam. Police further stated that he by way of his speeches was also spreading falsehood about genocide in Assam. He through his speeches was instigating a particular religious section of the society to disrupt/block the access to the North East region of India from Central India at "Chicken Neck".

Police also stated that the content of speech delivered by Sharjeel Imam attracted Section 124A/l53A IPC. "The CDR location of Sharjeel Imam dated 13th and 15th of December 2019 shows his presence in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh respectively. Accordingly, sections 124A/153A/109 IPC have been added in the present case against accused Sharjeel Imam. The sanctioned u/s 196 CrPC against accused/applicant is pending with GNCT Delhi," said the Delhi Police reply in Delhi High Court. Earlier, Delhi's Saket Court while dismissing the bail observed that "a cursory and plain reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019, reveals that same is clearly on communal/divisive lines. In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquillity, peace and harmony of the society."

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia area of Delhi in December last year. After the conclusion of the investigation, the accused was charge-sheeted for offence under section 124A/153A for the speech dated December 13, 2019. The accused was also charge-sheeted for offences under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 307, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3/4 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and under section 25/27 Arms Act with aid of section 109 IPC for instigating co-accused in committing the said offences.

Sharjeel Imam is presently facing various cases in different states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

