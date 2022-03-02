Left Menu

Sri Lanka president says no more power cuts after March 5

Sri Lanka will not have any more power cuts after March 5, the president's office said on Wednesday, following days of outages caused by a lack of funds to buy enough fuel to fire power plants. The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country will be normalised from tomorrow," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said in its statement.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:56 IST
Sri Lanka will not have any more power cuts after March 5, the president's office said on Wednesday, following days of outages caused by a lack of funds to buy enough fuel to fire power plants. The statement did not say how the country would secure fuel supplies to keep the power on from Saturday.

"There will be no power cuts from March 5. The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country will be normalised from tomorrow," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said in its statement. Shortages have also led to long lines at petrol stations over the past month.

