Russia says Germany's Nord Stream 2 freeze to damage ties irrevocably

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Germany's decision to freeze the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline's certification was unacceptable and would lead to irrevocable damage to bilateral relations.

It would also lead to an inevitable and rapid rise in gas prices, it said.

Germany last month halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

