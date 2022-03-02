Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite port ban - the i newspaper
Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite a ban on the country's ships visiting British ports, the i newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Department for Transport (DfT).
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite a ban on the country's ships visiting British ports, the i newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Department for Transport (DfT). Britain on Tuesday passed a law that it said banned all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports.
However, the i newspaper said the transport department had subsequently confirmed that the sanctions will not stop ships registered with other countries from transporting Russian oil or liquefied national gas to Britain. DfT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World-first research confirms Australia’s forests became catastrophic fire risk after British invasion
Cricket-Australia's Agar inspired by British rapper in pursuit of test return
British-Belgian teen aims to follow sister's record with solo world flight
FEATURE-British households face fuel poverty as energy prices skyrocket
British diving instructor named as victim of fatal Sydney shark attack