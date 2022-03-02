Ukraine wants review of Russia's right to UN Security Council seat, says foreign minister

Ukraine wants a review of Russia's right to a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"We are confident that after a legal analysis it will turn out that Russia is illegitimately in the UN Security Council," he said in a televised briefing.

He also said so far more than 1,000 volunteers from 16 countries were on their way to fight alongside Ukrainian forces battling the invasion by Russia. "The applications keep coming."

