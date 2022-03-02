IAEA talking to 'all sides' on nuclear safety assistance to Ukraine

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is working with "all sides" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on providing assistance requested by the country's nuclear regulator to ensure the safety of its facilities, the agency's chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"I am in contact with all sides to ascertain in which effective way we could be providing this assistance. Since these consultations are ongoing I would not be in a position to tell you right now what kind or when this assistance is going to be delivered," Grossi told a news conference, adding that it could include sending staff.

