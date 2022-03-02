Left Menu

German government releases part of national oil reserve

The United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian oil trade is in disarray after many nations imposed sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:06 IST
German government releases part of national oil reserve
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is releasing 434,000 tonnes of its national oil reserve, in line with an agreement by members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in response to the war in Ukraine, Germany's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

That corresponds with Germany's 5.4% share as part of the IEA agreements, it said. The United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil trade is in disarray after many nations imposed sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals. Oil trade is exempt from sanctions but buyers are shunning Russian oil to avoid unwittingly violating sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022