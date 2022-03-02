German government releases part of national oil reserve

The German government is releasing 434,000 tonnes of its national oil reserve, in line with an agreement by members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in response to the war in Ukraine, Germany's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

That corresponds with Germany's 5.4% share as part of the IEA agreements, it said. The United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil trade is in disarray after many nations imposed sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals. Oil trade is exempt from sanctions but buyers are shunning Russian oil to avoid unwittingly violating sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)