Left Menu

Not true: NCB denies reports claiming no evidence against Aryan Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday called as speculation the reports of non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:18 IST
Not true: NCB denies reports claiming no evidence against Aryan Khan in drugs case
Aryan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday called as speculation the reports of non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case. Sanjay Singh, who is also the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Aryan Khan's case, said, "As far as the media reports on non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan are concerned, these are not true and are just speculations and nothing else. These statements were not cross-checked with NCB before being published. The investigation is not yet complete and it is premature to say anything at this stage."

Earlier today, Singh had told ANI that it is highly premature to say that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case. Singh's statement came after the reports of no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case surfaced.

"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. Probe still in progress; recorded multiple statements. Have not reached any conclusion yet," Singh told ANI. Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned. Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case. Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022