Biden says nothing is off the table when asked about banning Russian oil and gas
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that nothing was off the table when asked about whether the United States would ban Russian oil and gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The White House has said it was balancing concerns with the global oil market and Americans' needs when considering whether to include the energy sector in the measures it is taking against Russia over Ukraine.
