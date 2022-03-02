Roorkee Water Conclave 2022 will help find solutions to issues of water scarcity: NMCG DG

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 2nd edition of the 'Roorkee Water Conclave' today at IIT, Roorkee and addressed the conference in virtual mode. The Conclave is being jointly organised from 2nd March to 4th March 2022 by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and National Institute of Hydrology. Focusing on the theme, 'Water Security for Sustainable Development', this year's Conclave would focus upon understanding water security and its multiple facets underpinning sustainable water resource management as a key component of social development. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Shri R.K. Gupta, Chairman, Central Water Commission, Professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director IIT-Roorkee, Dr. Jaiveer Tyagi, Director, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee.

Speaking at the event, DG, NMCG Shri G. Asok Kumar said: "Water security has become a major topic of discussion for sustainability across the world." He added that 'Roorkee Water Conclave 2022' will help find solutions to the issues of water scarcity, sanitation and sustainable use of water. These efforts along with Integrated Ganga Rejuvenation Mission will prove to be effective in maintaining the ecological flow of river Ganga thereby ensuring the sustainable development of the environment through improving the quality of the water.

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has set up an exhibition at the Conclave till 7th March 2022, in which various aspects related to River Ganga and its conservation and rejuvenation efforts are showcased. The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga Shri G. Asok Kumar. Students from the local schools & colleges are being taken to visit the exhibition to create awareness among them about the river rejuvenation & conservation.

(With Inputs from PIB)