MyGov launches Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz series

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the ideals of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In order to build awareness amongst citizens about good governance, MyGov has launched the "Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz" series, on 1st March 2022. This is a year-long project and consists of 14 episodes, all hosted at Quiz.MyGov.in

"Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz series" aims to sensitise the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives. The government has been working to ensure basic necessities to all citizens of the country through various programmes and schemes for the holistic welfare of all citizens, especially the poor and marginalised sections of society.

This includes yojanas that resulted in the unprecedented number of houses built (PM Awas Yojana), water connections given (Jal Jeevan Mission), bank accounts (Jan Dhan), direct benefit transfer to farmers (PM KISAN) or free gas connections (Ujjwala) and many more lifechanging interventions for the poor.

How to participate in the Quiz:

Log in to Quiz.MyGov.in

Select one of the total 14 quizzes on the flagship schemes

Each new quiz will be launched after the end of the previous quiz

The quiz will be available in Hindi & English and all other major languages

Every week, top 1000 winners will be announced and every winner will receive Rs 2000/- each

One participant can participate only once in a quiz. Multiple entries from the same entrant will not be considered and will be discarded

At the end of 52 weeks, there will be a bumper prize for those who took part in all the quizzes

This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 700 seconds

The first quiz is on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY). PM-GKAY is a pro-poor package intended to reduce the challenges encountered by the poor as a result of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MyGov invites citizens to come and test their knowledge of New India, and win cash prizes totalling Rs 10 lakh every week for a year. Visit: quiz.mygov.in

(With Inputs from PIB)