Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Kaladan Multi Modal Transport project in Mizoram

Union Minister of Ports Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the ongoing projects, including the important Kaladan Multi Modal Transport project in Mizoram with top officials from Inland Waterways Authority (IWAI), Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD) of Mizoram to develop the inland water transport (IWT) in Aizwal today. The Minister highlighted the importance that Mizoram plays in the developing a robust inland water system in Northeast India. The review was also attended by the Minister of State, Transport department, Government of Mizoram, Pu T J Lalnuntluanga and the Chief Secretary of Government of Mizoram, Dr Renu Sharma.

Plans are afoot to develop the inland water transport at Khawthilangtuipui (Karnaphuli)-Tuichawng River stretching upto 23 kms. The total cost of this project Rs 22.93 crore. The PSW Ministry has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.17 crore under Central Sector Scheme. The minister was also appraised about the Hydrographical Survey & Techno Economic Feasibility study conducted covering a stretch of 87.136 kms between River Tiawng at Khamrang village in Mizoram to Gharmura in Assam. A detailed report to develop IWT at River Chhimtuipui was submitted. It has now been decided to conduct Detail Hydrographic Survey and Techno Economic Feasibility Survey on this river from Tupui D to Lomasu stretching upto 138.26 kms. The cost of this survey is budgeted at Rs 82.30 lakhs.

Speaking after the review, the Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Mizoram plays a crucial role in the development of the inland water transport of Northeast. The vision of Prime Minister is to energise the Northeast region as the new engine of growth in India. To achieve this, we must optimally utilise our rivers as means of an economic, swift and ecologically sound means of transport. The economic potential of Mizoram as well as that of the Northeast can be unlocked by developing our waterways & strengthening our logistical access to the world market."

(With Inputs from PIB)