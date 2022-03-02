Targeting Russian oil and gas could be counterproductive -White House adviser

The Biden administration does not want to target the Russian energy sector, at least for now, as such a move could hurt U.S. consumers and raise global prices in a way that undercuts the impact on Moscow, a White House adviser said on Wednesday.

National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti told MSNBC that nothing is off the table in regards to Russian oil and gas but that the White House does not want to make a move that could prove counterproductive.

