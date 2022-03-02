BRIEF-EA Sports FIFA Says It Is Removing The Russian National Team And All Russian Football Clubs From FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, And FIFA Online - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:10 IST
March 2 (Reuters) -
* EA SPORTS FIFA SAYS IT IS REMOVING THE RUSSIAN NATIONAL TEAM AND ALL RUSSIAN FOOTBALL CLUBS FROM FIFA 22, FIFA MOBILE, AND FIFA ONLINE - TWEET
Also Read: FIFA suspends Zimbabwe, Kenya over government interference
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIFA
Advertisement