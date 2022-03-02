Central Board of Indirect Taxes reduces compliances required under Custom rules, introduces end to end automation

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has reduced the compliances required under the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty-IGCR) Rules, 2017 and introduced end to end automation of the procedure involved, informed the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. According to the ministry, importers desirous of availing exemptions linked to these rules may register on www.icegate.gov.in which has gone live now.

The above rules provide for procedural safeguards to ensure that the goods imported at a concessional rate of duty, subject to an end-use condition, are used for the purpose specified in the exemption notification, the ministry said. The procedures were simplified and made paperless and contactless with end-to-end automation based on the feedback from the industry.

"All the intimations for claiming such exemptions can be submitted electronically, through a common portal that has been notified. The various forms in which details need to be submitted electronically have also been standardized and notified," the press release issued by the ministry said. It further said that the transaction-based permissions and intimations which were a part of the erstwhile procedures have now been done away with.

Instead of a quarterly return for effective monitoring of the use of goods for the intended purposes, a monthly statement has been introduced. This statement shall also be submitted by the importer electronically on the Common Portal, it added. Accepting the demand of the trade, a specific provision has been introduced clarifying the procedure for allowing imported goods for inter-unit transfer.

In order to further ease the procedures, an option for voluntary payment through the Common Portal, as specified in the Rules, is being enabled shortly, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)