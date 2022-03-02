Delhi govt to facilitate airport to home journey of residents returning from Ukraine: Kailash Gahlot

As the Indian citizens continue to be brought back to India amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that residents of Delhi who are returning will be facilitated to reach their homes in the national capital by the UT government. As many as 15 flights have returned to India with the citizens stranded in Ukraine, out of which, 8 flights were from Bucharest, 5 from Budapest and 2 from Rzeszow.

"Out of the Indians being brought to India from Ukraine, the residents of Delhi will be brought to Hindon Airport or Indira Gandhi Airport. The Delhi government will ensure the journey from his airport to his home. Under the leadership of Honorable CM @arvindkejriwal, Delhi Government is standing with all the family members in every way," Gahlot tweeted in Hindi roughly translated to English. IAF has joined Operation Ganga, and the first C-17 flight from Bucharest is expected to return to Delhi from Bucharest later tonight. Three more IAF flights will be undertaken today, from Budapest, Rzeszow and Bucharest.

Humanitarian aid in form of medicines, medical equipment, tents, blankets, solar lamps and other materials is being sent to Ukraine in tranches. The first tranche weighing 2 tons comprising medicines was sent on March 1 through Poland and 3 more tranches (tents, blankets, sleeping mats etc - 16 x 2 tons) were sent on March 2 (1 by IAF flight) through Romania and Poland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)