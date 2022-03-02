Left Menu

Patanjali launches triple benefit credit card with PNB on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat principle

Patanjali and Punjab National Bank on Wednesday launched a credit card with triple benefits in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:54 IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Patanjali and Punjab National Bank on Wednesday launched a credit card with triple benefits in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also attended the launch event along with co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar Acharya Balkrishna.

The triple benefits of the co-branded credit card include the discount of 5 to 10 per cent on purchase, insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh along with other conveniences. Speaking at the launch event, Ramdev said, "With the support of PNB and RuPay, it will be our effort to make 1 crore credit cards very soon."

Elaborating on how he would spread the word about the credit card, Ramdev said he plans to rope in at least 1 crore out of his 5 crore followers on social media. "I will connect with the people attending the yoga sessions that I conduct daily," he said.

Ramdev further informed the card has a limit of Rs 10 lakh at present. Speaking at the event, Acharya Balkrishna recalled the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "If the foreigners can do it, why can't we?"'

"This is in accordance with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. If the foreigners can do it, why can't we?" he said. (ANI)

