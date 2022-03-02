H&M temporarily suspends sales in Russia
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:59 IST
Sweden's H&M is temporarily pausing all its sales in Russia, it said on Wednesday. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and "stand with all the people who are suffering".
"H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia," it said in a statement.
