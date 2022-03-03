Sweden's H&M temporarily suspends sales in Russia

Swedish fashion group H&M is temporarily pausing all sales in Russia, it said on Wednesday, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country since it invaded Ukraine.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and "stand with all the people who are suffering". Russia was H&M's sixth biggest market with 4% of group sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. While it has been reducing the number of physical stores in many markets, it has been increasing store count in Russia.

"H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia," the company, whose biggest rival is Inditex, said in a statement. Some of the biggest Westerns brands have suspended operations in Russia in an unprecedented wave of corporate action against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

