ISL matches, casinos to function at full capacity in Goa, says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state government will soon allow Indian Super League (ISL) matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity.

The CM said, "With the COVID positivity rate in the state dropping, the state government will allow ISL matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity soon."

He added that the state government's expert committee for COVID management has already recommended 100 per cent functional capacity in indoor and outdoor activities which are presently operating at 50 per cent capacity and that a decision on the issue would be taken soon. (ANI)

