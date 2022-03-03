Arts, culture and heritage projects to benefit from Te Urungi funding

"The Government is continuing to support innovative thinking and the enormous potential that exists in our arts communities and regions right across the motu," Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

Twenty-seven arts, culture and heritage projects across the Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Manawatū regions will benefit from the latest round of Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa culture sector funding.

"Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa is part of our Government's Cultural Innovation Fund and Covid Recovery Programme, and has a particular focus on improving arts and culture sustainability in our communities. This programme has proved that a good idea can come from anywhere in the country," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I'm impressed with the bold and courageous ideas of the more than 100 projects that have been funded so far, all of which have an aim to support creatives, their ideas and potential long-term work.

"There is a lot for us to be excited about, especially in terms of what this latest tranche of funding will deliver for the sector and the communities. From the Māoriland Film Festival in Otaki who are paving pathways for Māori filmmakers and digital creatives, to The Granary in Taranaki who are creating employment opportunities for rangatahi.

"Arts and culture are critically important to our economy. Our $374 million COVID recovery package for the sector and the $120 million support announced recently in response to Omicron, underlines the social, economic and cultural value of the sector.

"Our Government's focus continues to be on securing the recovery from COVID-19 by ensuring the sector stays afloat and New Zealanders' can still participate in and enjoy the arts," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)