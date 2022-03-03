Left Menu

Vehicular movement suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslide

Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal which occurred on Thursday informed the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:36 IST
Vehicular movement suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to landslide
Landslide at Shabanbas Banihal (Pic credit: J&K Disaster Management Authority). Image Credit: ANI
Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal which occurred on Thursday informed the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh wet spell is likely over the western Himalayan region and heavy rainfalls over J-K in the coming days.

"Wet spell over Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains on today and another fresh wet spell during 06th to 08th March 2022 with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir on 06th March 2022," said the IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

