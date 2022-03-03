Left Menu

PM Modi to address 'Energy for sustainable growth' webinar tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on March 4 on the theme of "Energy for Sustainable Growth", which see the participation of sectoral groups from the Ministries of Power, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Renewable Energy, Coal, Mines, External Affairs, Environment, and Forest and Climate Change.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on March 4 on the theme of "Energy for Sustainable Growth", which see the participation of sectoral groups from the Ministries of Power, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Renewable Energy, Coal, Mines, External Affairs, Environment, and Forest and Climate Change. The Ministry of Power in an official statement said, "The webinar, which is scheduled at 10 am, will discuss the initiatives of the government in the energy and resources sector which have been announced in Budget 2022 and elicit ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of these initiatives. The opening plenary session of the webinar will be addressed by PM Modi."

It further said, "The Budget 2022 underpins India's energy transition journey by promoting a low-carbon development strategy in line with the 'Panchamrit' strategy presented by Prime Minister at COP 26." The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance such as developing energy storage for RE Expansion, lifestyle for the environment (LIFE), coal gasification, promoting biomass as an alternative energy source, agro and farm forestry, and scaling up of renewable energy, added the statement.

The webinar will witness the participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, and other experts. As part of the collaborative process, the participants will define specific actions to implement the key initiatives including the Budget 2022 announcements in the energy and resources sector with a view to achieving sustainable economic growth.

The statement also added that this webinar is a part of the series of webinars the government is holding across various key sectors in order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Union Budget 2022 announcements. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various initiatives under different sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

