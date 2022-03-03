Soaring commodity stocks support European shares

European shares gained in early trading on Thursday as a relentless rally in commodity prices boosted mining and oil stocks, despite concerns about the overall impact of mounting sanctions against Russia.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index had gained 0.6% by 0819 GMT. Asian shares steadied following a Wall Street bounce overnight on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that assuaged concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes. Europe's oil & gas sector jumped 1.9% to a fresh two-year high as Brent rose above $118 a barrel with sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sparking supply worries.

The mining index rallied 3.4% to a new 13-year peak as aluminium prices climbed to an all-time high, while nickel surged to its highest in 11 years. Banks also edged back up 1.4% after suffering sharp falls earlier this week.

Among individual stocks, the London Stock Exchange Group gained 9.4% after it said applying financial sanctions on Russia would have only a minor impact on its business. Germany's Lufthansa slipped 3.9% after the airline said it could not provide a detailed outlook for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

